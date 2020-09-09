Concept designs for $37.5m Hornby centre revealed

This is what Hornby’s new $37.5 million library, customer services, and recreation and sport centre could look like.

The multi-use facility, which will be built on the east side of Kyle Park, includes a library, a lane pool, learn-to-swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, spa pool and a customer service area.

The Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board will consider the centre designs at its meeting on Tuesday.

City council recreation, sports and events head Nigel Cox said the designs reflect the community’s views.

The concept design has been informed by discussions with community groups, including the adjacent schools and accessibility groups.

“With all our new facilities, we focus on strengthening the local community,” Cox said.

“The Hornby community’s input has been integral to this project, from the look of the centre to the exact site and the many opportunities on offer.

“It is very exciting to see the centre take shape, and this first glimpse will drive even greater interest.”

The centre also includes an espresso bar, a creative activities room, and multi-purpose rooms available for meetings and study.

Following the community board's approval of the concept designs at its next meeting on Tuesday, the detailed design will be developed.

The project will then go out to tender for a building contractor early in 2021.

Construction is due to start by mid-2021, with the centre set to open in late 2022.