Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Concerns after 'emaciated' seal spotted on Christchurch beach

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The seal on Waimairi Beach this week. Photo: Mike Dixon
    The seal on Waimairi Beach this week. Photo: Mike Dixon
    Beach walkers fear a distressed young seal missing its mother on the Christchurch shoreline will not make it without help.

    They had to chase off dogs worrying the seal pup which strayed about four days ago on Waimairi Beach just north of the lifesaving club.

    Resident Wendy Hill said she was walking her dog at the beach yesterday when she came across the seal.

    She said she has seen enough seals on the beach to recognise this one wasn't looking flash.

    "I recognised he was fairly tiny.

    "He looked very emaciated and dehydrated."

    She said other people at the beach were also concerned and told her the seal was in a better condition a few days ago.

    Hill went to find the seal this morning without any luck and is worried it may be suffering.

    The Department of Conservation said it is making inquiries, but the normal policy is to let nature take its course.

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg