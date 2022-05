Luke is missing from his South New Brighton home. Photo: Police

The family of a 19-year-old missing in Christchurch are appealing for help to find him.

Police want to locate 19-year-old Luke, who went missing from his South New Brighton home.

"His family and police have concerns for his welfare," a police spokesperson said.

"He may have travelled to Akaroa in his black Toyota Caldina, registration number EJE988."

If you can help locate Luke, call the police on 105 and quote file number 220504/5578.