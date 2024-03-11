Concerns for missing man's well-being

Richard was due to travel to Christchurch on the morning of Thursday, March 7. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man who may have gone missing in Christchurch.

Richard was last seen in New Plymouth before he was due to travel to Christchurch on the morning of Thursday, March 7, a police spokesperson said.

"Police and Richard’s family have concerns for his well-being."

Anyone who has seen Richard or has information on his whereabouts should call the police on 111 and quote file number 240307/2173.