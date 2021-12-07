Concerns over youth prison units becoming Covid wards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Department is considering using youth units in Christchurch and Hawke's Bay to care for prisoners with Covid-19.
It says some of the 24 young men who are currently in those units will have to move to a youth unit at Rimutaka Prison, north of Wellington, meaning some young offenders will be further away from their families.
Critics say it will be detrimental to the young offenders, for whom the youth unit is a vital window of opportunity to turn their lives around.
Lynn Freeman speaks with Nicola Hansen, Canterbury Criminal Bar Association president; the co-president of the Canterbury Howard League for Penal Reform, Cosmo Jeffery; Bronwyn Adams-Hooper, a volunteer for the Howard League who runs the award winning youth garden project at the Christchurch unit; and Corrections Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales: