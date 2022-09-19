Concerns for well-being of missing Christchurch teenager

Monti, 14, has been missing from his home in Philipstown, Christchurch, since September 12. Photo: Police

There are concerns for the well-being of a 14-year-old boy who went missing from his Christchurch home a week ago.

A police spokesperson urged anyone who has seen Monti to report it to police. The teenager has been missing from his home in Philipstown since Monday, September 12.

The spokesperson said Monti was last seen wearing a black jacket and school trousers.

He has a distinctive mark on his left eye-lid.

Monti’s family are concerned for his well-being and would like to see him return home, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Monti or has information about where he might be should get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 220912/5911.