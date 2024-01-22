Concerns for well-being of missing man

Mark, 43, is likely to be in Christchurch or Rolleston. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 43-year-old man who went missing in Canterbury on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said Mark has not been heard from since Saturday night and his family have concerns for his well-being.

Mark is likely to be in the Christchurch or Rolleston areas.

"If you’ve seen Mark, or have information which might help us find him, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240122/9980," the spokesperson said.