Concrete truck and car collide on SH75

A collision between a concrete truck and car has closed a section of State Highway 75 near Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash between Perymans Rd and Golf Links Rd at 8.55am on Wednesday.

It is understood the concrete truck driver was trapped after the collision but it was not clear if anyone had been injured.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said a detour is available via Old Tai Tapu Rd and Golf Links Rd.

"Road users are advised to expect delays and avoid the area. Please follow any directions of emergency services on site."