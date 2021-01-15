Conserve water request while pump station is repaired

Residents in some western Christchurch suburbs are being urged to conserve water to ease pressure on the local water supply network.

As repair work is being carried out at the Denton Pump Station, residents in several suburbs, including Halswell, Wigram, Hornby, Sockburn and Templeton, are being asked to conserve water.

“We thank residents for their patience while we work to understand the full extent of the issue at Denton Pump Station,” said Christchurch City Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont.

“We expect to be able to advise a time frame for repairs in the coming weeks and will keep residents updated accordingly.

“In the meantime, if you live in one of the affected suburbs, please continue to conserve water until further notice, especially outdoors.”

Beaumont said there are no health concerns and the water supply is still clean and safe to drink.

“The issue is that with a pump station as big as Denton being out-of-service, it has an effect on the wider network and its ability to supply water at adequate pressures and flows, particularly at this time of year when water use is very high.”

The city council identified an issue with the suction tank at Denton Pump Station over the Christmas period and needed to shut it down.

Other pump stations in the area are compensating to supply water to the affected area.

Residents are being asked to avoid outdoor water use between 7am and 9pm, use a hand-held hose or watering can to water gardens, use a broom to sweep driveways instead of hosing them down and use a bucket when washing cars.