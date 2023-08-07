Consultation opens on outdoor dining and naming policies

Christchurch and Banks Peninsula residents and businesses are able to have their say on two draft policies – the outdoor dining and naming policies - that have opened up for consultation until 28 August 2023.

The draft outdoor dining policy proposes a more user-friendly set of rules that are designed to better meet the modern needs of hospitality providers.

Transport Operations Manager Stephen Wright says the Council’s current dining policies date from 1996 and 2006 and are no longer fit for purpose.

“Outdoor dining is a huge part of the culture and economy in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, and we’ve worked closely with businesses and advocacy groups to develop a draft policy that we think is more user-friendly, is flexible and can apply in different situations from the central city to rural townships, and aligns better with the Council’s current framework for bylaws and policies,” says Mr Wright.

The policy sets out how businesses should provide outdoor dining in public places, including footpaths and parks. It aims to support smoke- and vape-free dining, provide for waste management where appropriate, provide a clear and simple management framework, and support accessibility – the latter features developed using guidance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The Council has also developed design guidelines for outdoor dining areas, which people are also able to provide feedback on. New online forms and processes are also being developed.

The Council will consider all written feedback and submitters also have the opportunity to speak about their concerns to a hearing panel of elected members in early October. This panel will make recommendations to Council, which decides on the final form of the policy. It’s expected the new policy will be in place by the beginning of 2024.

Feedback is being welcomed on a draft naming policy designed to provide more guidance around the naming of roads, parks and facilities, and recognise the importance of mana whenua, local identity environment and cultural heritage when it comes to coming up with new names.

Head of Strategic Policy and Resilience, David Griffiths, says the new policy will replace two 1993 iterations – the Roads and Rights-of-way Naming Policy and the Naming of Reserves and Facilities Policy.

“These old policies don’t reflect the significant changes that has taken place over the past 30 years or provide good guidance for the community or staff on naming,” says Mr Griffiths.

“Our Community Boards, who make most of the decisions on names for roads, green spaces and facilities, have asked for improved guidance on naming and greater diversity in the names presented to them for consideration.

“The new policy provides a more consistent approach to the naming of roads, parks and facilities, better acknowledges mana whenua, and promotes meaningful connections to the location and our diverse communities.”

After the consultation, a Hearings Panel will consider the feedback in October and make a recommendation to the Council for a final decision late this year.