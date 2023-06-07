Controversial cycleway gets reprieve

The controversial Park Terrace cycleway has escaped the axe.... for now.

Councillors voted on Wednesday not to support a motion calling for the removal of the temporary cycleway along Park Terrace.

Heated debate followed the public submissions to council over the contentious issue.

Pro-cycling advocates made their view known to councillors

Christchurch lawyer Storm McVay said there was no problem on Park Terrace to be solved, as there were already two cycle tracks on either side of the river. "Thousands of us actually, have had enough. This madness has gone too far. And this is not just about Park Terrace, this is a tipping point. Christchurch City Council and it's out of control staff should know this is the beginning of scrutiny and accountability".

Temporary plastic bollards were installed for a separated cycleway on the busy central city road last month, reducing northbound traffic to one lane. The 350-metre-long cycleway was never formally approved by councillors, triggering a wave of controversy.

The works were installed under a Temporary Traffic Management Plan to help ease congestion on the busy shared pathway. Ministry of Transport Science Advisor Simon Kingham told council shared paths are the least effective and the least liked. A report on the cycleway trial is set to be presented to council next month.

By Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air