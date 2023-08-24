Conversations to explore city public transport systems

Newsline : Photo supplied.

What does – and could – the future of public transport look like for Christchurch?

This is one of the burning questions that the next City Conversations event will explore, as participants discuss current plans for Christchurch’s public transport network, how to make sure it works for all users, and reimagine its future.

Presented by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making, the Driving change: public transport futures event, will be held at on Monday 4 September from 6-7:30pm at Tūranga’s TSB Space.

Te Pūtahi Director Jessica Halliday says effective public transport is vital to the future success and sustainability of our cities.

“Public transport is the shared and connective sinew of a city,” says Ms Halliday. “Good public transport removes barriers, creates connections, makes it easy for folks to get from A to B, helps a city to thrive and is environmentally sensitive.”

Heading up the panel for the event is urban designer George Weeks, youth transport advocate Natalie O’Connell, Environment Canterbury’s Jesse Burgess, Rosee Hodgson from the University of Otago, and poet Claudia Jardine.

Each of the speakers will explore different elements of how Christchurch public transport network will, or could, look in the future.

You can register to participate either in person or online.

