Convicted killer found after two weeks on run

    Police have caught convicted murderer Katrina Epiha, who escaped Corrections custody two weeks ago.

    Epiha was convicted of fatally stabbing Alicia Maree Nathan, 32, and threatening to kill another woman at an Avonhead property in Christchurch when she was still a teenager in August 2017.

    The 22-year-old fled from custody after receiving medical care at Middlemore Hospital on September 11.

    Police said she was arrested at a Massey address in West Auckland overnight.

    Officers also arrested a 47-year-old man who was at the property.

    "Police made the arrests with the assistance of the armed offenders squad, Eagle and other staff," Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said.

    "Both individuals were taken into custody without any further incident."

    Epiha will face a charge in relation to escaping custody and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

    The 47-year-old man will face a charge in relation to being an accessory after the fact.

