Convicted rapist at centre of bar drink spiking case has further violence charge dropped

One of the main offenders of the Christchurch bar stupefying and sex assault case - on the far left - has had a further violence charge dismissed. Photo: POOL via NZ Herald

One of the Christchurch men at the centre of a stupefying and sex offences against women at a city bar was also set to go on trial for allegedly headbutting a man and knocking him unconscious - over snide comments made about the drink spiking he was accused of.

However, the case was dismissed yesterday and no further action will be taken.

The 40-year-old is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to and being found guilty of more than 40 charges of stupefying and sexually assaulting women.

He is currently fighting to keep his name suppressed and a High Court decision is expected this week on whether he - and his 38-year-old co-offender - can be identified.

The Herald can now report that the convicted sex offender was also facing a charge of assault with intent to injure.

In November 2018 the 40-year-old had been charged with rape, stupefying and supplying drugs - and the investigation into the men and the bar was in full swing.

According to the police Summary of Facts, in April 2019 he was at the bar about 2am when another man approached him and made a comment along the lines of “I hope you don’t spike my drink.”

Police alleged the 40-year-old then immediately confronted the man, grabbing him by the arms and forcing him out of the bar’s front door.

The accused and a bar staffer then confronted the man about the comment he’d made.

“The defendant suddenly propelled himself forward towards the victim and head-butted him in the face,” the police document stated.

“The defendant used his forehead to strike the middle of the victim’s face. His forehead collided with the victim’s nose.

“The force of the head butt caused the victim’s head to snap backwards. The victim was momentarily knocked unconscious and collapsed to the ground.

“The defendant was yelling and swearing at the victim.”

The injured man’s friend helped him to his feet and led him from the bar.

He was “dazed and bleeding heavily from his nose”.

As the friend called 111 the 40-year-old allegedly approached him, grabbed him by his shirt and told him not to call the police.

The accused later told police he had “acted in self-defence”.

Until today, details of the allegations and charge could not be reported.

The matter was called yesterday afternoon before Judge Michael Crosbie in the Christchurch District Court.

Prosecutor Andrew McRae confirmed the Crown would offer no evidence on the single charge and the alleged victim had signed a complaint withdrawal document.

He said on that basis it “was not in the public interest to proceed”.

Judge Crosbie acknowledged the man was already facing a lengthy sentence after being convicted on much more serious charges.

He dismissed the charge relating to the alleged headbutting.

The 40-year-old remains in custody awaiting sentencing in August.

SEXUAL HARM - WHERE TO GET HELP

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been sexually abused, remember it’s not your fault.

-By Anna Leask