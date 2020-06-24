The Cool Mum putting on show for Women's Refuge

Joanna Prendergast. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch comedian is putting on a show to raise money for Women's Refuge.

Joanna Prendergast's New Zealand International Comedy Festival show was cancelled this year so she spent the lockdown finishing her debut solo show The Cool Mum.

It will be performed at Little Andromeda Theatre in Oxford Tce on July 3, with 25 per cent of the ticket sales going to Women's Refuge.

Prendergast says the show is a parody of a celebrity parenting seminar with her persona, Jo Ghastly, developed from how she thinks her teenage children see her.

"The show parodies how people believe all sorts of rubbish, just because it’s delivered by a charismatic celebrity."

Prendergast started stand-up comedy aged 48, and finished third in the South Island Raw Comedy Quest in 2018.

She has been crowned comedy Roast Battle Champion before, and won awards at the 2019 Comedy Carnival in Christchurch.

Tickets cost $20 and $5 for students or people not working. They can be purchased at littleandromeda.co.nz