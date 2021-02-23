Cordons remain in place at scene of alleged Christchurch murder

Police on Armagh St. Photo: George Heard / NZH

Cordons will remain in place today while police examine the scene of an alleged murder at a Christchurch property on Sunday.

The cordon extends from the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St and includes part of Armagh St east of the intersection.

"The scene in this particular case is extensive and we appreciate this has caused both a concern and an inconvenience for those living in this area," police said.

"We would like to thank the local community for their continued understanding.

"It is expected we will be in a position to lift the cordons later today.

"We continue to ask anyone with relevant information to come forward and speak with us.

A man appeared in court yesterday morning charged with murder after the discovery of the body of Faiz Ali at the property.

A homicide investigation began after initial reports of a serious assault and a hammer-wielding man seen "saturated" in blood.

If you have any information that may help police, phone 105 and quote file number 210221/8900.