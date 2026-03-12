Cordons removed from Christchurch street as substance made safe

Cordons have been lifted after following reports of a concerning substance in Christchurch this afternoon.

Residents had been evacuated from Burnside, near Christchurch Airport, after a "high-risk explosive" was found.

The substance has been made safe, police said in an update just after 7pm.

Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison earlier said they were alerted to the concerning substance in the vicinity of Sheffield Crest, Burnside, about 2.20pm on Thursday.

"People are asked to avoid the area," Ellison said.

"An increased police presence can be expected as safe removal of the substance is arranged.

"Cordons will be removed once the area is safe."