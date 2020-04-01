Coronavirus: Quarantined travellers return to city

Photo: File

Twenty-three people have returned to Christchurch on Air New Zealand flights after being quarantined in Auckland following overseas travel.

The passengers were staying in hotels as they had flown back from overseas but could not catch chartered flights to either Wellington or Christchurch due to having no self-isolation plans.

In order to return, passengers had to be fully fit and showing no symptoms of illness and were required to enter self-isolation within five hours of arriving at the destination airport.

A Government statement said police will be checking on them and they risk quarantine if they are not abiding by strict isolation requirements.

Air New Zealand has planned more flights from Auckland to regional centres over the next few days.