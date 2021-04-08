Thursday, 8 April 2021

Corrections staff member dies at Christchurch Men's Prison

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch Men's Prison. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Christchurch Men's Prison. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A staff member at Christchurch Men's Prison died suddenly while on site yesterday.

    Stuff reported the guard died while undertaking the physical readiness assessment (PRA).

    Chief custodial officer Neil Beales said it happened after a suspected medical event.

    "His colleagues immediately called an ambulance and began CPR, but despite all efforts, staff were unable to resuscitate him.

    "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts are with the man's family and friends. Support is being provided to his family and colleagues."

    Beale said a decision was made to temporarily suspend the PRA while inquiries are made.

    It affects all prison sites across the country.

    "This decision reflects the unknown nature of how the death occurred, and gives time for Corrections to look into the processes and protocols surrounding the PRA."

    Corrections will be undertaking its own internal review of what happened.

    "If there are any factors that require attention, Corrections will take action immediately to address these."

    Worksafe has been notified and the Coroner may also conduct their own investigation into the matter, Beale said.

    "We continue to send our deepest sympathies and condolence's to our staff members family and friends at this very difficult time, and continue to provide support to them and his colleagues."

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter