Council defends plan to charge for excess water use

    Christchurch City Council is defending its proposal to charge for water through a new targeted rate.

    The city council's head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont today posted a video explaining how the proposed new targeted water rate would work, and saying only households that use substantially more water than average would face the extra charge.

    "We’re talking about an excess water charge for those households that use a huge amount of water - way more than the average household,” she said.

    "The average Christchurch household uses 540 litres a day, and they would need to use more than 915 litres a day - every day for a whole year - to trigger the charge.

    "That’s almost double the average amount, which is a massive volume of water for any household to be using every day.”

    Beaumont says households would not pay twice, as there would be an allowance for water - also based on the capital value of a property - before any charge for excess water use applied.

    Commercial users already receive a water allowance based on the capital value of their property, she said. But they then pay a fixed targeted rate of $1.05 per 1000 litres if they exceed their property’s allowance.

    If the proposed residential targeted rate makes the draft Annual Plan, households will be charged on the same basis and rate as commercial users, with a threshold of 915 litres a day.

    Beaumont said properties with a lower capital value would not be unfairly affected by the proposal.

    A property with a higher capital value and a higher water allowance (already above 333,000 litres a year) would be charged $1.05 as soon as it went over its annual allowance by 1000 litres.

