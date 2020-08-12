Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Council facilities remain open under level 2

    Christchurch's public facilities will remain open under alert level 2 but the city council says steps will be put in place to ensure people can maintain physical distancing.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night announced all of New Zealand, other than Auckland which will move to level 3, will be at alert level 2 from noon Wednesday, August 12. Auckland will move to level 3 because cases of community transmission have been detected there.

    Christchurch City Council acting chief executive Mary Richardson says the council’s Covid-19 incident management team has been meeting regularly since lockdown and has prepared for a change in alert levels.

    "Under alert level 2 our public facilities will remain open but we will have to manage numbers through the door to ensure physical distancing and the ability to contact trace," Richardson said.

    "If you are planning on visiting one of our facilities over the next couple of days please be aware that some of our facilities may be operating slightly differently than normal.

    "To help keep everyone safe, please stay at home if you or anyone in your house, is unwell."

     

