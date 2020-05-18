Council offers grants to artists of up to $5000

Photo: Newsline

A new Christchurch City Council programme is offering grants of up to $5000 to artists.

Virtually Ōtautahi, which aims to inspire and support online creativity, is offering a range of grants from $250 to $5000 to artists.

Developed by the city council’s arts and events team, Virtually Ōtautahi will share unique, educational, entertaining and inspiring content from the city’s creative sector online.

City council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said youth-friendly projects or content that captures Māori and Pacific arts and culture would be welcome, along with other fresh concepts.

“With events and gatherings at a minimum, we wanted to look at new and innovative ways to connect with the Christchurch public, as well as providing some support to the local arts and events industry which has been hit hard," she said.

“Creative projects can lift well-being and inspire a community to thrive, supporting people in a time of transformation.

“We want to support and showcase education, creativity and arts and culture in our region to help re-engage our Christchurch community as we reopen following the lockdown.”

Project submissions can come from a range of creative fields, including film, animation, photography, music, theatre, dance, literature and design.

Ten grants of up to $500 are available for single projects with new content while a further 10 grants of up to $250 are on offer for single projects featuring updated material or the completion of existing work. A series of projects can benefit from a grant of up to $5000.

Virtually Ōtautahi will share the projects online through YouTube and social media.

Applications close at 5pm on Monday, May 25.

A second Virtually Ōtautahi creative programme – Christchurch is lit – is planned for July, with a series of lighting installations illuminating the city for a month.