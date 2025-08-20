Council picks preferred sites for Erebus memorial in Christchurch

Rescue workers at the wreckage of Air New Zealand flight TE901 on the slopes of Mount Erebus, Antarctica, December 1979. Photo: File image

Two sites in Christchurch have been chosen for a possible National Erebus Memorial following a vote by city councillors on Wednesday.

Cracroft Reserve in the Cashmere Hills and a central city site next to the Avon River will now be looked at as possible locations for the national memorial.

It would remember the 257 people killed in an Air New Zealand plane crash in Antarctica in 1979.

Some of the victims' families have endured a decades long wait for a memorial and hope the emergence of a Christchurch site will eventually put an end to years of controversy and delay.

Christchurch City Council will vote next week on whether to offer Cracroft Reserve in Cashmere as a potential site for a National Erebus Memorial. Photo: RNZ / Samantha Gee

A plan for a memorial in Auckland's Dove Meyer Robinson Park divided opinions with objectors claiming it would change the tone of the gardens.

It was ultimately abandoned in 2023 after cyclone damage and land instability meant it was no longer safe to build on the site.

Several sites were considered in Christchurch, including the chosen options and one in the St James' Church grounds in Harewood.

But several families of the victims have publicly stated they want a memorial in Auckland.

But 50 sites there had already been ruled out, forcing the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to look further afield.

One relative wrote to councillors urging them not to support any Christchurch options. The memorial had previously been intended to be in Auckland, from where the flight departed from and where most of its passengers and crew were from.

City council civic services manager Duncan Sandeman said he understood families held a preference for the memorial to be in Auckland.

Cracroft Reserve in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Samantha Gee

Christchurch's offer was not intended to replace Auckland, but to provide a viable alternative if the city was deemed no longer feasible.

The heritage ministry sent a survey to families about three possible Christchurch sites.

Of the 106 responses received, 71 (65%) were supportive of one or more, 10 (9%) were conditionally supportive and 28 (26%) did not want a memorial in Christchurch.

Of those in support of a Christchurch memorial, 61 wanted the Avon River site, 54 wanted Cracroft Reserve, and 26 supported St James Church in Harewood.

Council staff had recommended Cracroft Reserve.

"Ōtautahi Christchurch, with its deep connections to Antarctic exploration and strong culture of remembrance, presents a respectful and practical alternative. Through the offer of a potential site, the council now has an opportunity to support a nationally significant project that honours the memory of those lost in New Zealand's worst civil disaster," the staff report said.

"Cracroft Reserve in Cashmere offers a peaceful, elevated setting with expansive views and strong cultural and experiential qualities."

Mana whenua also expressed support for the site.

Council staff recommended the offer remain open for a 12-month period to enable further investigation, visits and engagement with family members.

-RNZ and Allied Media