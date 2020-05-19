Council secures funding for temporary physical distancing measures

The Coastal Pathway.

Christchurch City Council has secured funding from Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) for two projects that enable people to keep their physical distance from others when moving around.

The first project involves putting temporary physical measures in place at pedestrian and cycling pinch points around Christchurch’s city centre to ensure people can stay two metres apart.

The second project involves a temporary change to the Coastal Pathway route at Moncks Bay to enable people using the pathway to keep their physical distance from others.

Funding for both projects – just over $81,500 - will come from the Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets for People – Pilot Fund that supports pop-up and interim measures that make it safer and easier for people to get around during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are delighted that Waka Kotahi has accepted our application for funding for these two projects, which are a direct response to the Covid-19 crisis and all about keeping people safe,’’ said councillor Mike Davidson, chair of the Urban Development and Transport Committee.

Waka Kotahi is currently reviewing seven other applications for funding lodged by council. An announcement on the outcome of these will be made in early June 2020.

Waka Kotahi Urban Mobility Programme manager Kathryn King said the Innovating Street pilot fund has been made available for Covid-19 transport responses, supporting Councils to adapt their streets so more people can walk and cycle to help manage travel demand while public transport capacity is reduced.

“Innovating Streets is fundamentally about reconsidering how we allocate street space, and this is particularly important right now as we need more space for people to physically distance as well as creating vibrant, attractive places to support our businesses.”