Council votes to buy Christchurch Netball Centre

The Christchurch Netball Centre in South Hagley Park. Photo: Newsline / CCC

The city council will try to buy the Christchurch Netball Centre in South Hagley Park as a new base for community recreation, sports and multicultural activities.

The centre is owned by Christchurch Netball, but it is looking to sell the building because it is joining with Mainland Football to build a new multi-court indoor sports centre at Ngā Puna Wai.

Christchurch City Council has instructed staff to begin negotiations with Christchurch Netball for the purchase of the building.

Said Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner: "We hope that an agreement can be reached that allows us all to achieve our goals.

Andrew Turner.

“The position and size of the Christchurch Netball Centre means it is ideally suited to become a community recreation, sports and multicultural centre that people of all backgrounds and cultures can use.

“We want it to become a place where everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, culture or religion, feels welcome and included.

"Having such a centre in the heart of Hagley Park will send a strong message that Christchurch embraces diversity and is an inclusive, multicultural city where all people belong."

Turner said the netball centre is big enough to accommodate a wide range of community recreation and sport activities and multicultural activities.

“Hagley Park has always been at the heart of recreation and sport in our city so we really like the idea of putting the Christchurch Netball Centre into public ownership and making it available for community recreation and sporting use."