Couple accused of money laundering

    A couple charged with being involved in a money laundering transaction have appeared in the Invercargill District Court today.

    The couple, who live in Southland and have been granted interim name suppression, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen. 

    They are jointly charged with entering into a money laundering transaction knowing that the property was the proceeds of an offence at Christchurch on May 26, 2020.

    Both were remanded on bail to appear on February 1 to enter a plea. 

    Judge Brandts-Geisen granted name suppression of the woman due to mental health reasons. 

    He also granted name suppression to her husband.

