Covid: 1863 Canterbury cases, 11,548 nationally

There are 1863 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the Canterbury region today and two deaths.

This total is made up of cases in the Canterbury/West Coast District Health Board area and the South Canterbury District Health Board area.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally 19 people had died, there were 11,548 new community cases and 710 people in hospital.

There are 17 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 9550, compared with 7246 this time last week.

There are 19 new deaths recorded which all occurred in the last two days, taking the total number of deaths with Covid to 1707.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today: one was from the Auckland region, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Taranaki, two were from Whanganui, one was from Hawkes Bay, four were from MidCentral, one was from Lakes, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

One was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Of these people, ten were women and nine were men.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Covid-19 cases in hospital: total number 710: Northland: 16; Waitematā: 141; Counties Manukau: 59; Auckland: 85; Waikato: 58; Bay of Plenty: 36; Lakes: 9; Hawke’s Bay: 25; MidCentral: 26; Whanganui: 13; Taranaki: 13; Tairawhiti: 4; Wairarapa: 11; Capital & Coast: 37; Hutt Valley: 27; Nelson Marlborough: 16; Canterbury: 78; West Coast: 2; South Canterbury: 17; Southern: 37.