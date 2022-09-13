Covid-19: 10 more virus-related deaths reported in Canterbury

Health officials have reported 10 Covid-related deaths in Canterbury today and 203 new cases in the region.

Across New Zealand on Tuesday, there were 1941 new cases - including 11 in South Canterbury - and 46 Covid-related deaths but only 12 of these occurred over the past week.

Three of the people whose deaths were reported today were in their 20s and two were in their 30s. One person was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Three were from Northland, 12 were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, three were from Nelson Marlborough, 10 were from Canterbury and one person was from Southern.

In total to date, 1962 deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed as attributable to Covid. In the past seven days, there have been an average of four deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

Meanwhile, 241 people with Covid are in hospital, including three people receiving intensive care treatment, 41 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and one in a South Canterbury DHB hospital.

The locations of the hospitalised cases are Northland (one), Waitematā (46), Counties Manukau (22), Auckland (48), Waikato (18), Bay of Plenty (five), Lakes (one), Hawke's Bay (two), MidCentral (seven), Taranaki (three), Wairarapa (seven), Capital & Coast (15), Hutt Valley (nine), Nelson Marlborough (five), Canterbury (41), West Coast (one), South Canterbury (one) and the Southern region (nine).

The weekly average number of hospitalised cases is 236 while this time last week it was 267. On case numbers, the average today is 1468 while last Tuesday it was 1719.

Seventy-eight of today's 1941 cases had recently travelled overseas. There are now 10,270 active cases in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, New Zealanders have tuned in to daily Covid-19 updates for nearly two and a half years - but after today that all changes.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed today will be the last time a daily update will be released on how our rates of infection, hospitalisation and deaths linked to Covid-19 were tracking.

"As the Covid-19 response evolves, so too does our reporting of the outbreak," the ministry said in a statement, noting today was the last day it would publish a daily 1pm update.

From tomorrow, New Zealand will be following Australia's lead by only providing weekly Covid-19 updates. This will be given each Monday via the ministry's website.

The weekly figures would include seven-day averages for cases, deaths and hospitalisations.

The first weekly update, which would cover the week from September 12-18, would be published on September 19, the ministry said.

And from later this month, the ministry will also publish its analysis of trends and insights based on the latest collected Covid-19 data.

