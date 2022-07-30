Saturday, 30 July 2022

Covid-19: 1003 new Canterbury cases

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 1003 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the Canterbury today.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 6232 community cases and 769 current hospitalisations.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7405. This is a drop from last week's average of 8703.

    Deaths attributable to Covid-19 are only reported by the Ministry on weekdays.

    The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 797, up from 764 this time last week. 

    Hospitalisations

    Total number 769: Northland: 15; Waitematā: 75; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 140; Waikato: 97; Bay of Plenty: 34; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 37; MidCentral: 48; Whanganui: 14; Taranaki: 18; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 6; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 29; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury/West Coast: 113; South Canterbury: 16; Southern: 43.

    Eighteen people are being treated in intensive care or a high-dependency unit. 

     

