Covid-19: 1005 new cases reported in Canterbury

The Orchard Rd testing centre. Photo: File image

There are 1005 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today.

Across New Zealand, the Ministry of Health reported 7061 new community cases - including 117 in South Canterbury - as well as 415 people in hospital and five more Covid-related deathson Monday.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with the virus now stands at to 978. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

Of the five, three people were from the Southern region; one was from Auckland and one was from Bay of Plenty. One person was in their 50s, one person was in their 70s, and three were aged over 90. Three were women and two were men.

Of the 415 cases in hospital, 11 are in intensive care, 60 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and five are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other patients in hospital are in Northland (nine), Waitematā (49), Counties Manukau (49), Auckland (87), Waikato (30), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes (four), Hawke's Bay (17), Taranaki (14), Whanganui (one), MidCentral (21), Wairarapa (one), Hutt Valley (seven), Capital and Coast (19), Nelson Marlborough (eight), West Coast (one) and the Southern (23) region.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7702 - while last Monday it was 7479.

The 7061 new cases are in Northland: (205), Auckland (2413), Waikato (551), Bay of Plenty (249), Lakes (121), Hawke's Bay (216), MidCentral (234), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (194), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (74), Capital and Coast (509), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (223), Canterbury (1005), South Canterbury (117), Southern (568) and the West Coast (52).

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Friday, May 13. Image: CDHB

From today, border cases will be classified as "imported cases", the ministry said, as most of the border cases will be isolating in the New Zealand community.

There were 47 new imported cases today. There are currently 53,893 active community cases in New Zealand.

If you test positive for Covid or are a household contact, visit the Ministry of Health website for advice and guidelines on what you must do.