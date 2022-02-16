Covid-19: 1160 new community cases

ashley_bloomfield_getty.jpg Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

There are 1160 new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health says.

The new community cases are in Northland (24), Auckland (861), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (33), Lakes (5), Hawke's Bay (15), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (32), Hutt Valley (20), Nelson Marlborough (15), Canterbury (8), South Canterbury (3) and Southern (39).

Two of the cases' locations are unknown.

Fifty-six people are in hospital with Covid, but none are in ICU or HDU. The average age of those hospitalised is 65.

There are 43 new cases at the border from India (9), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), Pakistan (2), UAE (5), UK (2), USA (2), and full travel history not obtained (21).

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield warned earlier today that cases would top 1000.

Despite rising case numbers, "it's not inevitable that we move to a phase 3 at this point in time", he said. Any move to phase 3 would be signaled "well ahead".

Health workers were currently processing 22,000 PCR tests a day on average and that could surge to 60,000 - 70,000 tests a day.

However, the current capacity was around 20,000 a day and depended heavily on whether tests could be pooled, Bloomfield said.

In terms of accommodation for people who were isolating, Bloomfield said campervans were one part of the solution, and were helpful because they were mobile. In the main centres, there were also still rooms available in MIQ facilities to enable people to isolate safely if they needed them.

Bloomfield said there was a higher likelihood of the virus being passed on to immuno-compromised people and the elderly and that all Kiwis had a responsibility to protect them.

"Everyone has a role to play in stopping this virus being passed on. The most important thing we can do is mask, pass, scan and keep your distance."

774 community cases yesterday

Yesterday there were 744 cases in the community, down from the record 981 seen on Monday.

The majority of the new cases were in Auckland.

Forty people were in hospital with the virus - none in ICU or HUD.

Nineteen Covid-19 cases were detected at the border; three of these were historical.