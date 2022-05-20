Covid-19: 1165 new cases, two deaths in Canterbury

There are 1165 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another two virus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

The Ministry of Health said today there are 7800 new community cases in New Zealand, along with 401 people with the virus in hospital and 17 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of those 19 deaths, one person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and six were over 90. Two people were from Canterbury, three were from the Auckland region, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Northland, two were from the Southern region, and one each from Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Mid Central, Hawke's Bay, and Nelson Marlborough. Thirteen were women and four were men.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 is 1039. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of the 401 people in hospital with the virus, 14 are in intensive care, while 52 and 10 are in Canterbury DHB and South Canterbury DHB hospitals respectively.

The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 14; Waitemata: 43; Counties Manukau: 52; Auckland: 77; Waikato: 31; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 13; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 15; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 6; West Coast: 3; and Southern: 34.

There are 116 new cases in South Canterbury today. Today's other new community cases are in Northland (211), Auckland (2755), Waikato (531), Bay of Plenty (270), Lakes (123), Hawke's Bay (270), MidCentral (237), Whanganui (76), Taranaki (231), Tairāwhiti (58), Wairarapa (61), Capital and Coast (530), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (264), Southern (591) and the West Coast (84).

The national seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is now 8032 - while last Friday it was 7548.

There were 99 new imported cases reported today. The number of active community cases in New Zealand is now 56,200.