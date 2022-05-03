Covid-19: 1586 new cases, five more deaths in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

There are 1586 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury - and another five people with the virus have died in the region.

The Ministry of Health said there were 9109 new community cases across New Zealand today and 20 Covid-related deaths.

There are 481 people in hospital, including 10 in ICU. Seventy of those are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and three in South Canterbury hospitals.

Of the 20 deaths reported today, one person was from Northland, one from Auckland, two from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, four from Tairāwhiti, four from the Greater Wellington region, five from Canterbury and one from Southern. One person was in their 50s, three in their 60s, three in their 70s, eight in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Twelve were women and eight were men.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 777. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Tuesday. Image: CDHB

The locations of today's community cases are Northland (266), Auckland (2678), Waikato (547), Bay of Plenty (280), Lakes (167), Hawke's Bay (283), MidCentral (365), Whanganui (121), Taranaki (249), Tairāwhiti (88), Wairarapa (89), Capital and Coast (437), Hutt Valley (433), Nelson Marlborough (332), Canterbury (1586), South Canterbury (161), Southern (947) and the West Coast (78). The locations of two cases are unknown.

Today's seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7943, while last Tuesday it was 8085.

The 481 cases in hospital are in Northland (30), Waitematā (75), Counties Manukau (70), Auckland (90), Waikato (33), Bay of Plenty (27), Lakes (two), Hawke's Bay (11), Taranaki (four), Whanganui (one), MidCentral (eight), Wairarapa (one), Hutt Valley (five), Capital and Coast (13), Nelson Marlborough (nine), Canterbury (70), South Canterbury (three), West Coast (one) and the Southern region (28).

The average age of cases in Northern region hospitals is 59.

The vaccination statuses of cases hospitalised in the Northern region are:

• Unvaccinated or not eligible: 40 cases / 16 per cent

• Partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose: Five cases / 2 per cent

• Double vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case: 77 cases / 30 per cent

• Received booster at least seven days before being reported as a case: 128 cases / 50 per cent

• Unknown: Five cases / 2 per cent

Meanwhile, 128 Covid-19 cases have been detected at the border.

