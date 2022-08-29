Covid-19: 203 new cases in Canterbury

There are 203 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today.

Across New Zealand on Monday, health officials reported 1653 new community cases, including 27 in South Canterbury.

There are 341 people in New Zealand hospitals with the virus, of which three are in ICU, 44 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and eight are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other patients in hospital are in Northland: 6; Waitematā: 61; Counties Manukau: 30; Auckland: 53; Waikato: 42; Bay of Plenty: 9; Lakes: 8; Hawke’s Bay: 10; MidCentral: 12; Whanganui: 2; Taranaki: 4; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 16 Hutt Valley: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 10; West Coast: 2; and Southern: 10.

Another six Covid-related deaths were also reported today. Four of them were from the Auckland region, one was from Wellington, and one was from Southern. One person was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Five were women and one was male.

There are now 1869 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of six deaths a day.

The seven-day rolling average number of people in hospital is 351 - this time last week it was 472.

There are now 16,968 active cases in New Zealand, including 2025 in Canterbury and 197 in South Canterbury. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 2425 - last Monday it was 3655.