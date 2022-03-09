Covid-19: 2054 cases reported in Canterbury over 24 hours; hospital patient's warning about virus

The number of active Covid-19 cases at 8am on Wednesday. *Note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

More than 2050 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Canterbury DHB area over the last 24 hours.

In its latest update, he CDHB said 2054 cases were reported in the 24-hour period up to 8am on Wednesday.

A CDHB spokesperson said there are now 12,322 active Covid cases in the region, including 8055 cases in Christchurch, 937 in Waimakariri and 1200 in Selwyn. There are also three active cases on the Chatham Islands which sits within the CDHB's catchment.

Nationally, the Ministry of Health reported 23,894 new community cases yesterday.

The CDHB is urging people with any Covid symptoms to get assessed, even if you’ve had no contact with confirmed cases. It said the common symptoms of Omicron and other variants are like that of a cold or flu. The most common early symptoms are a sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose. A full list of symptoms can be found here.

The increasing number of Covid-19-related hospitalisations has also prompted a warning about the seriousness of the disease from a young woman who spent time in hospital with the virus.

Officials believe there are many more positive cases in the community which have not been notified. On Tuesday, there were 757 people in hospital across New Zealand, including 17 in the Canterbury DHB area.

A young woman recently discharged from hospital, whom the Otago Daily Times has agreed not to name, said she was admitted after nearly collapsing with breathlessness.

"I feel absolutely terrible in all honesty," she said yesterday.

"I’m used to being unwell from autoimmune diseases, but this is a whole new level of unwell.

"Everyone who says it’s just a cold I think may be in for a very rude awakening, especially if they have any form of underlying conditions."

The 27-year-old first fell ill a fortnight ago, and, despite initially returning a negative rapid antigen test, her GP believed it was likely she had Covid-19 and contacted her daily at home, where she was in self-isolation.

"I think I’m almost lucky in a way because I have a good relationship with my GP, and he knows me and what my health is like anyway," she said.

"But some people absolutely don’t have that relationship or support and that’s what concerns me as a disabled person. I worry that because many disabled people have limited access to primary health care, that it’s not going to end well for many."

Every medical professional the woman had spoken to while she’d been unwell had told her that if she felt she needed to go to hospital then she should.

An episode where she nearly fainted, could not breathe properly and felt dizzy and confused prompted her 111 call.

"I was in hospital overnight, which stabilised me to the point where I was considered safe enough to go home on the condition that I call an ambulance if I deteriorated further.

"I was and still am of the mindset of I’d rather be miserable in my own bed than miserable in an isolation room if it’s safe for me to do so.”

The woman’s condition has been closely monitored since.

"I’d like to say to everyone who is an anti-vaxxer or Covid sceptic . . . you have no idea how you’re going to deal with it until you actually have it."

"You don’t know if you’ll develop long Covid or long-term complications."

"But if you do, and you do end up joining the disability community, we’ll welcome and support you with open arms because that’s the right thing to do," she said.

-By Mike Houlahan and Star News