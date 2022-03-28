Covid-19: 2119 new cases in Canterbury

There are 2119 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and 235 in South Canterbury.

The Ministry of Health has reported 12,882 new community cases in New Zealand today, with 861 people in hospital and 11 more deaths.

The total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand now stands at 269. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 12.

The ministry had details on nine of the people who had died. It said two of the cases were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato and one each from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough. Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three people were in their 90s. Seven were men and two were women.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Monday. *Note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions. Image: CDHB

Today's other new community cases were reported in Northland (445), Auckland (2,300), Waikato (1,215), Bay of Plenty (662), Lakes (360), Hawke’s Bay (701), MidCentral (728), Whanganui (291), Taranaki (544), Tairāwhiti (179), Wairarapa (176), Capital and Coast (918), Hutt Valley (498), Nelson Marlborough (506), Southern (968), West Coast (32); and Unknown (5).

Of the 861 cases in hospital today, 21 of them were in ICU, and 53 were in Canterbury DHB hospitals, while four were in South Canterbury hospitals. The average age of people in hospital was 59.

The other hospital cases were spread across the country in Northland: 32; North Shore: 141; Middlemore: 188; Auckland: 144; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 40; Lakes: 8; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 43; Taranaki: 14; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 23; Hutt Valley: 17; Capital and Coast: 31; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 11; West Coast: 2; and Southern: 24.

The ministry also reported 52 new cases at the border today. The number of active community cases in New Zealand now stands at 112,701.

The ministry has also updated advice for critical healthcare workers wishing to return to work if they have Covid-19 or are a household contact to enable healthcare staff who are cases or contacts to return to work if they choose to, are well and have regular negative rapid antigen tests.

Yesterday there were 10,239 new cases in the New Zealand community and four people died with Covid.

Earlier today, Michael Plank from the University of Canterbury and Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa told RNZ he expected the death rate to continue for a few more weeks, and ultimately between 300 and 500 people to die by the end of the first Omicron wave.

"Because although it looks like cases have peaked, deaths [lag behind]," Plank said.

The death total was at the lower to middle end of projections from earlier this year - which picked between 400 and 1200 deaths, he said.