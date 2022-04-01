Covid-19: 2122 new cases and one death in Canterbury today

Photo: Getty Images

There are 2122 new community Covid cases in Canterbury today and another person with the virus has died in the region.

The Ministry of Health reported 13,475 new community cases and 17 deaths in New Zealand on Friday. There were 267 new cases in the South Canterbury DHB area.

There are 764 people in New Zealand hospitals, including 31 in ICU. There are 50 cases in Canterbury DHB hospitals and eight in South Canterbury hospitals.

The 17 deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 355, with a rolling average of 17 deaths a week.

The deaths include people who have died over the past seven days, including 15 in the past two days. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

One of today's deaths was in Canterbury, seven were from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region, one from the West Coast, and two from Southern. Two people were in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, five people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three were over-90. Fifteen were male and two were female.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Friday. Photo: CDHB

The national seven day rolling average of cases has continued to decline. Today's average is 14,171, compared to 17,197 last Friday.

The new community cases were in Northland (563), Auckland (2,392), Waikato (1,182), Bay of Plenty (688), Lakes (355), Hawke’s Bay (712), MidCentral (774), Whanganui (332), Taranaki (526), Tairāwhiti (172), Wairarapa (155), Capital and Coast (876), Hutt Valley (483), Nelson Marlborough (578), Canterbury (2,122), South Canterbury (267), Southern (1,243), West Coast (56); and Unknown (5).

The 764 cases currently in hospital are in Northland: 28; North Shore: 108; Middlemore: 148; Auckland: 111; Waikato: 82; Bay of Plenty: 27; Lakes: 17; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 40; Taranaki: 22; Whanganui: 8; MidCentral: 25; Hutt Valley: 20; Capital and Coast: 20; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 50; South Canterbury: 8; West Coast: 1; Southern: 30

The average age those in hospital is 58.

The ministry has released data on the vaccine status of patients in Northern region (Auckland and Northland) hospitals - 51 cases or 13.5 per cent are either unvaccinated or not eligible for vaccination, eight cases or 2.1 per cent were partially immunised <7 days from the second dose or had only received one dose, 83 cases or 21.9 per cent were double vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case and 117 cases or 30.9 per cent had received their booster at least seven days before being reported as a case.

The vaccination status of 120 cases, or 31.7 per cent, was unknown.

The total number of active community cases in New Zealand stands at 99,185. The ministry classes active cases as cases that were identified in the past seven days but have not yet recovered.

Meanwhile, there were 49 cases detected at the border today.

On testing, 13,131 of today's reported community cases were found using RATs with 344 found using PCR testing. In the last 24 hours, 3427 PCR tests were processed.

In the last 24 hours, 3427 PCR tests were processed. In the seven days to March 29, 6.2m RATs were dispatched in New Zealand.

Deadly week

As a review of the country's Covid protection settings fast approaches, this week is shaping up to be the deadliest of the pandemic to date.

As of today, there were 355 deaths since Covid hit our shores in 2020. The majority had occurred during the current Omicron outbreak and modelling and health experts expect more people to lose their lives from the virus this month.

According to ministry data, last week was the deadliest seven-day period of the outbreak so far with 84 deaths.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the number of deaths in New Zealand linked to Covid-19 was rising sadly - and the total number of deaths per million people was 59.