Covid-19: 2225 new cases, one death in Canterbury today

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Tuesday. Image: CDHB

There are 2225 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and there has been another death reported in the region.

The Ministry of Health says there are 14,120 new cases in the New Zealand community today, including 279 in South Canterbury.

There are 692 people in hospitals throughout the country, including 30 in intensive care. There are 49 people with Covid-19 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and eight cases in South Canterbury DHB hospitals.

A further 23 Covid-related deaths have been reported today, including a person from Canterbury. Eight of the people who died were people from the Auckland region, six from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Lakes, one from Whanganui, two from the Wellington region, and one from Southern.

Of the deaths, one person was in their 40s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, eight in their 80s, and seven were over-90. Ten were women and 13 were men.

The deaths include people who have died over the past nine days, the ministry said.

"Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with COVID-19, rather than from COVID-19, and COVID being discovered only after they have died," the ministry said.

It takes the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 428 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 18.

The cases in hospital are currently spread across Northland: 31; Waitemata: 105; Counties Manukau: 127; Auckland: 101; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 14; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 28; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 8; West Coast: 5; and Southern: 29.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (713), Auckland (2,351), Waikato (1,217), Bay of Plenty (742), Lakes (365), Hawke’s Bay (693), MidCentral (773), Whanganui (337), Taranaki (556), Tairāwhiti (178), Wairarapa (128), Capital and Coast (902), Hutt Valley (489), Nelson Marlborough (577), Canterbury (2,225), South Canterbury (279), Southern (1,456), West Coast (127), and Unknown (12).

The number of new cases identified at the border was 48.

The number of active community cases in New Zealand now stands at 89,477 and the total number of confirmed cases is 716,151.