Covid-19: 224 new cases and two virus-related deaths reported in Canterbury

There are 224 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another two people with the virus have died in the region.

There were 1800 new cases in New Zealand on Friday, including 15 in South Canterbury. The Ministry of Health has also reported a further 10 Covid-related deaths today.

There are 269 people with the virus in hospitals across the country, including three in intensive care, 31 in Canterbury hospitals and five in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland (four), Waitematā (44), Counties Manukau (25), Auckland (50), Waikato (38), Bay of Plenty (nine), Lakes (seven), Hawke's Bay (three), MidCentral (13), Taranaki (three), Wairarapa (four), Capital & Coast (17), Hutt Valley (five), Nelson Marlborough (four), and Southern (seven).

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 307. Last Friday it was 400.

The weekly average number of cases is also continuing to decline from 2855 last Friday to 1948 today.

Of the people who died, one was in their 60s, one in their 70s, six in their 80s and two were aged over 90. One person was from Northland, two were from Auckland, one was from Hawke's Bay, two were from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region and two were from Canterbury.

There are now 1910 deaths attributed to Covid, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths is now six.

There are now 13,633 active cases in New Zealand.