Covid-19: 23,183 new cases, 503 in hospital

There are 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

There are 503 people in hospital including seven in intensive care.

There are currently 146,527 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, Bloomfield announced.

For hospitalisation rates, it was calculated by the number of people in hospital over case numbers.

The current rate is 3.5 per cent per 1000 - but this number was expected to rise, Bloomfield said.

Yesterday, New Zealand hit a record 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 and 405 people in hospital. Of those needing hospital-level care, 10 were in ICU or HDU.

There were 1033 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury on Wednesday and 36 in South Canterbury. New Zealand hit another record 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday and 405 people in hospital. Of those needing hospital-level care, 10 were in ICU or HDU.

The numbers come a day ahead of a major strike of workers processing tests and undertaking contact tracing.

Canterbury Covid-19 cases as of 8am, Thursday, March 3. *Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

Allied, scientific and technical public health workers prepare to walk off the job over low pay and poor working conditions.

The first of two 24-hour strikes involving 10,000 health workers from 70 different roles - including contract tracers and laboratory staff who work processing Covid-19 tests - will take place tomorrow. A second walkout is planned for March 18.

The timing couldn't be worse with Bloomfield, who has apologised to the 32,000-odd people who had been waiting five days or more for the results of their PCR test.

He urged those awaiting results to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) and gave assurances that the tests will still be processed with 9000 sent to Australia over the weekend for processing.

Surge testing capacity was meant to be able to handle 77,000 samples a day, the Government announced in late January, but the system came under intense pressure when demand was less than 30,000 a day.