Covid-19: 24 more deaths in NZ, 2385 new cases in Canterbury

There are 2385 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury DHB area and 184 in South Canterbury today, the Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry also reported 19,542 new community cases across New Zealand on Wednesday, and another 24 Covid-related deaths.

There are 971 people in hospital throughout the country, including 21 in intensive care. There are 37 people in Canterbury hospitals.

New Zealand's Covid-related deaths have jumped to 141 today after the 24 deaths, recorded over the past three weeks, were added to the total.

The ministry said in its daily statement this was due to changes to the reporting of deaths which the ministry announced last week.

Three of those people died in Northland, seven in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in the Bay of Plenty, two in Mid Central and two in Wairarapa.

One person was in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s, eight in their 80s and six in their 90s, the ministry said in a statement.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Wednesday. Image: CDHB

The average age of people currently in hospital with Covid-19 is 57. There were 35 new cases identified at the border.

"Today we are announcing eight people who died with Covid-19 yesterday and an additional 16 people who died in the past three weeks. Among the 24 deaths reported today are eight people whom we know died at aged residential care facilities," the ministry said.

"Local public health authorities have notified these deaths to the Ministry in the past 24 hours as part of changes to the reporting of deaths announced last week. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and Covid being discovered after they have died.

"This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths to date to 141. The rolling seven-day average of deaths publicly announced over the past seven days is seven, up from four yesterday.

"At this point in the outbreak, we are seeing increasing numbers of people dying with Omicron. Sadly, this trend is not unexpected, and our thoughts are with the families of these people.

"As has occurred with Omicron overseas, while COVID-19 cases are usually seen in higher numbers among younger people early in the outbreak, over time the more severe and fatal consequences of the virus fall disproportionately on our older and more vulnerable populations.

"The average stay in hospital for COVID-19 patients in the Northern region is lengthening, and the average age increasing. This indicates those being admitted are more likely to be vulnerable because of their older age and pre-existing non-COVID health conditions.

"In New Zealand we have taken significant steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 in aged care facilities, such as pausing or limiting visitors, strong infection prevention and control measures, and limiting the rotation of staff among facilities.

"One of the best things everyone can do to protect older and more vulnerable people, including family and loved ones, is to get vaccinated and get boosted," the ministry said.

Today's new community cases, found via PCR testing and RATs, were in Northland (661), Auckland (5,318), Waikato (1,834), Bay of Plenty (1,347), Lakes (584), Hawke’s Bay (1,049), MidCentral (802), Whanganui (231), Taranaki (663), Tairāwhiti (370), Wairarapa (208), Capital and Coast (1,308), Hutt Valley (780), Nelson Marlborough (487), Canterbury (2,385), South Canterbury (184), Southern (1,203), West Coast (30); Unknown (7).

New Zealand now has a total of 197,464 active Covid cases.

There are 971 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 21 of them are in ICU or HDU.