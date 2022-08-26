Covid-19: 271 new cases, two more deaths in Canterbury

File image: Getty

There are 271 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and two people with the virus have died in the region.

Nationally, health officials reported 2318 new community cases on Friday - including 24 in South Canterbury - and 357 people in hospital.

Nine more deaths have also been reported in New Zealand, of which two were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Whanganui, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern. One person was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was aged over 90. Of these people, two were women and seven were men.

A total of 1865 deaths have now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Over the past seven days, there have been an average of seven deaths confirmed each day as attributable to Covid.

Of the 357 people in hospital, seven are in ICU, 39 are in Canterbury hospitals and one case is in hospital in South Canterbury.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 400, while last Friday it was 515.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 5; Waitematā: 64; Counties Manukau: 29; Auckland: 63; Waikato: 53; Bay of Plenty: 12; Lakes: 5; Hawke’s Bay: 14; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 8; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 7; Capital & Coast: 13; Hutt Valley: 11; Nelson Marlborough: 7; West Coast: 1; and Southern: 8.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 2855 - last Friday it was 3876. There are now 19,997 active cases in New Zealand.