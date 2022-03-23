Covid-19: 3468 new cases reported in Canterbury; 319 in South Canterbury

There are 3468 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and 319 in South Canterbury, the Ministry of Health says.

Nationally the ministry reported 20,087 new community cases, 960 hospitalisations, including 31 people in ICU or HDU, and 11 deaths.

Today marks a grim milestone for the country as the number of people who have died with Covid-19 passes the 200 mark.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths now stands at 210, with a seven-day rolling average of nine reported deaths.

Of the 11 people who have died, two were from Northland, five from the Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, and three were from the Wellington region. One was in their 30s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, four were in their 80s and four were in their 90s. Six were men and five were women.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time," the ministry said.

There are currently 51 people with the virus in hospitals across the Canterbury DHB area and three in South Canterbury DHB hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 23; North Shore: 158; Middlemore: 217; Auckland: 201 ; Waikato: 85; Bay of Plenty: 38; Lakes: 12; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 39; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 6; MidCentral: 21; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 40; Wairarapa: 5; Nelson Marlborough: 12; and Southern: 19.

The ministry said hospitalisations are expected to start to drop this week. The average age of people in hospital is 59.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Wednesday. *Note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

The seven-day rolling average of community cases in New Zealand is 17,111 and there are now 119,766 active cases across the country. In Canterbury, the CDHB reported 18,203 active cases in the region today, including 13,035 in Christchurch, 1530 in Waimakariri and 1851 in Selwyn.

There were 43 cases detected at the border.

Today's new community cases are in Northland (727), Auckland (4,122), Waikato (1,726), Bay of Plenty (1,290), Lakes (505), Hawke's Bay (1,064), MidCentral (919), Whanganui (388), Taranaki (679), Tairāwhiti (339), Wairarapa (276), Capital and Coast (1,259), Hutt Valley (720), Nelson Marlborough (584), Canterbury (3,468), South Canterbury (319), Southern (1,631) and the West Coast (56).

Yesterday there were 3488 new cases in Canterbury and 318 in South Canterbury.

Of today's new cases, only 438 were detected via PCR testing and the rest using RATs.

More than half a million cases of the virus have now been reported since the pandemic arrived here in 2020 and yesterday the country saw the highest number of hospitalisations yet.

The latest update comes after the Government announced this morning it is scrapping the limit on outdoor gatherings from Friday. From April 4. vaccine passes will no longer be required and mandates will end for some industries.

The number of people allowed to gather inside will increase from 100 to 200 under the changes to the red light traffic setting.

Masks will continue to be used, but today's move means outdoor concerts, sports and other outdoor events would be able to resume under the red setting.

Yesterday, New Zealand reported 15 deaths, 1016 people in hospital with the virus - including 25 in ICU - and 20,907 new community cases.

-NZ Herald and Star News