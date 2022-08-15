Covid-19: 388 new cases, three more deaths in Canterbury

There are 388 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another three people with the virus have died in the region.

A further 3387 new cases - including 49 in South Canterbury - have been reported across New Zealand by health officials today.

Twelve Covid-related deaths were also reported, of which two were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, three were from Canterbury, one was from Southern. Three were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Of these people, four were women and eight were men.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 14. In total, there have been 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, there are 536 cases in hospital, including 13 in ICU, 67 in Canterbury and 14 in South Canterbury.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 26; Waitematā: 69; Counties Manukau: 62; Auckland: 56; Waikato: 70; Bay of Plenty: 18; Lakes: 10; Hawke’s Bay: 44; MidCentral: 15; Whanganui: 10; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast: 17; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 7; West Coast: 3; and Southern: 16.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 570. Last Monday it was 660. The average age of people in hospital with Covid is 63.

Of the 3387 new cases reported today, 171 people had recently travelled overseas.

There are a total of 29,598 active cases in the country, of which 3446 are in Canterbury and 482 are in South Canterbury.