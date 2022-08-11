Thursday, 11 August 2022

Covid-19: 524 new Canterbury cases, four deaths

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    There are 524 new community cases of Covid-19 and four deaths to report in Canterbury today.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 4818 new community cases - including 64 in South Canterbury - 571 people with Covid currently hospital and 24 deaths.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4750, down from 6142 last Thursday.

    There are 95 people with the virus in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 19 in South Canterbury hospitals.

    The national seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 660, down from 799 last week.

    Total number of hospitalisations nationwide is 571: Northland: 24; Waitematā: 59; Counties Manukau: 48; Auckland: 70; Waikato: 61; Bay of Plenty: 24; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 36; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 12; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast: 14; Hutt Valley: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 12; Canterbury: 95 ; West Coast: 3; South Canterbury: 19; Southern: 28.

    Of the 24 people whose deaths were reported today: two were from Northland, five were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, four were from MidCentral, two were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from Southern.

    One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, 16 were women and eight were men.

    There are now 33,230 active cases in New Zeland, including 4044 in Canterbury and 567 in South Canterbury.

     

