Covid-19: 573 new community cases in Canterbury, 24 in South Canterbury

There are 573 new community Covid cases in Canterbury today and 24 in South Canterbury, the Ministry of Health announced.

There are 14,633 new community cases in New Zealand.

There are 344 people in hospital, including five in intensive care. There are four people in hospitals in Canterbury. The average age for hospitalisations is 53.

Today's new community cases (PCR and RAT) are in: Northland (208), Auckland (9,305), Waikato (1,530), Bay of Plenty (762), Lakes (265), Hawke’s Bay (138), MidCentral (175), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (67), Tairāwhiti (60), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (604), Hutt Valley (281), Nelson Marlborough (178), Canterbury (573), South Canterbury (24), Southern (372), West Coast (3); Unknown (6).

The ministry said in its daily Covid update it was seeing "a disproportionate number of unvaccinated cases requiring hospital care."

This comes as outbreak continues to grow around the country.

"Just 3% of eligible people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have had no doses of the vaccine, however, of the eligible people in Northland and Auckland hospitals with COVID-19, 12% have had no doses of the vaccine.

"Even this early in the Omicron outbreak, the figures show that, based on the data available, unvaccinated people are four times over-represented in the current hospitalisation data.

"The numbers send a clear message: getting vaccinated will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch COVID-19, and could save your life.

"We know getting a booster dose provides a high level of protection against Omicron. With Omicron spreading quickly, we’re continuing to encourage every remaining eligible person to get boosted as soon as possible."

Of today's community cases, 3821 were found using PCR tests while the vast majority - 10,812 - were picked up through rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Most of today's reported community cases are in Auckland - 9305 (RATs and PCR).

The location of six of today's cases is unknown, the ministry said.

The ministry also reported 23 new cases at the border.

The number of active Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand is 82,105. The seven-day rolling average of community cases, via PCR testing, is 8398.

Growing case numbers at Parliament protest

The ministry also had concerns over growing case number associated with the protest at Parliament.

"There are now 17 people identified as having tested positive who were at the protest. Due to reluctance by protesters to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest is likely to be much higher.

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

RATs

Since Friday, 10.8 million Rapid Antigen Tests have arrived in the country. This follows 5.2 million that landed on Thursday.

These new RATs will flow through the supply chain and into Community Testing Centres, GPs, pharmacies and businesses where they can be accessed by anyone who needs one.

The wide-ranging and disruptive impact of Covid-19 on the domestic freight and courier networks has had an impact on distribution and delivery times for RATs in some areas.

"We are working hard to ensure there is supply in all communities, including those in remote areas."

From today, the ministry will report the number of RATs dispatched from its central warehouse, instead of the overall volume (as previously reported), in the daily Covid-19 media statement.