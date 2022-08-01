Monday, 1 August 2022

1.21 pm

Covid-19: 708 new cases, four more deaths in Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    There are 708 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and four more people with the virus have died in the region.

    Nationally, the Ministry of Health reported 5312 new Covid community cases on Monday and a further 28 Covid-related deaths.

    Four of the 28 deaths were people from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, four were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairāwhiti, three were from Hawke's Bay, three were from Taranaki, two were from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, and one was from the Southern region.

    Two of the deaths reported today were aged in their 50s, three were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90. Twelve were women and 16 were men.

    A total of 1502 deaths have now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, the ministry said.

    Meanwhile, there are 759 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care, 124 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 17 in South Canterbury hospitals.

    The other cases in hospital are in Northland: 13; Waitematā: 86; Counties Manukau: 79; Auckland: 79; Waikato: 102; Bay of Plenty: 29; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 34; MidCentral: 49; Whanganui: 11; Taranaki: 22; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 25; Hutt: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 19; West Coast: 1; and Southern: 39.

    Today's seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6990 - this time last week it was 8498. The toal number of active cases in New Zealand is now 48,911.

    The latest update comes as New Zealand's borders were fully reopened today allowing anyone from around the world to enter.

    Current situation

    Summary
    In the last 24 hoursNew cases reported5581
    Reinfections307
    Reinfections (< 90 days)82
    Total since first New Zealand caseCases reported1621916
    Reinfections23498
    Reinfections (< 90 days)12176
    Active cases in past 7 daysAt the border2187
    In the community48911
    Total51098
    All case outcomes since first New Zealand case
    COVID-19 casesChange in last 24 hoursTotal
    Active-144051098
    Recovered70151569316
    Deceased*01502*

    *The Ministry of Health has recently switched its definition of 'deceased' from deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 to deaths attributed to COVID-19. See the definitions section below for further details.

    Deaths with COVID-19
    Cause of deathDied within 28 days of positive testDied more than 28 days after positive testTotalChange in last 24 hours
    COVID as underlying948209680
    COVID as contributory516185340
    COVID-attributed total14643815020
    Not COVID4520*4520
    Not available2972231928
    Total221260227328*

