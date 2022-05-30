Covid-19: 910 new cases, one death in Canterbury

There are 910 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another person with the virus has died in the region.

The Ministry of Health reported 5836 new community cases in New Zealand on Monday - including 93 in South Canterbury - as well as 403 people in hospital and five deaths that occurred over the past three days.

The other deaths included two people from the Auckland region, one was from Taranaki, and one from the Southern region. One person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was over 90. Three were male and two were female.

The number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1154 and the seven-day rolling average is 13.

Of the 403 people in hospital with the virus, the ministry said 10 are in intensive care, 70 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 13 are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases are in hospitals across Northland: 11; Waitemata: 40; Counties Manukau: 36; Auckland: 56; Waikato: 25; Bay of Plenty: 7; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 5; Hawke’s Bay: 20; Taranaki: 8; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 39; Nelson Marlborough: 18; and Southern: 30.

New Zealand's seven-day rolling average of new community cases is 6881 - while last Monday it was 7712. In Canterbury there were 771 new cases on on Sunday, 981 on Saturday and 1078 on Friday.

Most of today's new community cases were in Auckland (1923), followed by Canterbury (910), and Waikato (428). The other cases were in Northland (134), Bay of Plenty (192), Lakes (95), Hawke’s Bay (133), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (51), Taranaki (160), Tairāwhiti (33), Wairarapa (46), Capital and Coast (525), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (258), South Canterbury (93), Southern (365), and the West Coast (83).

The ministry also reported 52 new imported cases today. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 48,153.

Busy weekend at Christchurch Hospital

Meanwhile, people who could be treated by a GP were asked to avoid Christchurch Hospital’s ED due to the high demand for its services over the weekend.

"If you come to ED with something that could be treated by a GP or with advice from a pharmacist, you may be advised of alternative options," a spokesperson said on Saturday.

"We triage everyone presenting to ensure those in the greatest need, with life-threatening conditions are seen first."

Alternatively you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7. If it’s an emergency dial 111.