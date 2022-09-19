Covid-19: 990 new cases in Canterbury over past week

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 9606 cases of Covid-19 reported in the New Zealand community over the past week and the seven-day rolling average of case numbers is 1369.

Today marks the first update on case numbers and deaths since daily updates were dropped in favour of weekly ones.

The move was one of several changes made as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the end of the Covid-19 Protection Framework - also known as the traffic light system - last week.

There have been 990 new cases of the virus in Canterbury and 67 in South Canterbury over the past week, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: Ministry of Health

In the final daily update on Tuesday, September 13, 1941 new cases were announced and 241 people were in hospital, including three in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers that day was 1468, compared with 1719 a week earlier.

The numbers released that day also showed a decline in the seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations, which stood at 236, compared with 267 the week prior.

As of the last update, there had been 1962 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19.