Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Covid-19: Barber gets head start by opening at midnight

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Facebook/Cathedral Junction Barbers
    Photo: Facebook/Cathedral Junction Barbers
    You think you're desperate for a haircut? Some people are so keen they'll be waiting for the clock to tick past 11.59pm to head to a Christchurch barber.

    At midnight as soon as level 2 officially begins, Cathedral Junction Barbers on Worcester St will open its doors and welcome in the first customer since the lockdown started.

    Owner Conrad Fitzgerald said he has had at least 50 calls from people wanting a pre-dawn haircut.

    Cathedral Junction Barbers will be one of many hairdressers and barbers to reopen under Covid-19 alert level 2, and it's expected they'll face a rush of customers wanting to look and feel their best.

    Thursday marks seven weeks since New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown, forcing most small businesses - including hairdressers - to close.

    Customers should be prepared for a lengthy wait when barbers and hairdressers across the city open officially tomorrow morning.

    There will be a few instances at alert level 2 - including hairdressing, physiotherapists, home help and public transport. - where it won't be practical to maintain physical distancing, so there will be other measures to manage public health risks.

    Under level 2 all businesses can open if they can do it safely. But they must follow public health guidance about physical distancing and contact tracing. Alternative ways of working, such as shift-based hours, physical distancing, staggering meal breaks and flexible leave, are still encouraged where possible. 

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg