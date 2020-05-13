Covid-19: Barber gets head start by opening at midnight

Photo: Facebook/Cathedral Junction Barbers

You think you're desperate for a haircut? Some people are so keen they'll be waiting for the clock to tick past 11.59pm to head to a Christchurch barber.

At midnight as soon as level 2 officially begins, Cathedral Junction Barbers on Worcester St will open its doors and welcome in the first customer since the lockdown started.

Owner Conrad Fitzgerald said he has had at least 50 calls from people wanting a pre-dawn haircut.

Cathedral Junction Barbers will be one of many hairdressers and barbers to reopen under Covid-19 alert level 2, and it's expected they'll face a rush of customers wanting to look and feel their best.

Thursday marks seven weeks since New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown, forcing most small businesses - including hairdressers - to close.

Customers should be prepared for a lengthy wait when barbers and hairdressers across the city open officially tomorrow morning.

There will be a few instances at alert level 2 - including hairdressing, physiotherapists, home help and public transport. - where it won't be practical to maintain physical distancing, so there will be other measures to manage public health risks.

Under level 2 all businesses can open if they can do it safely. But they must follow public health guidance about physical distancing and contact tracing. Alternative ways of working, such as shift-based hours, physical distancing, staggering meal breaks and flexible leave, are still encouraged where possible.